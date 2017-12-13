ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A $500,000 grant from the Holtzman Wildlife Foundation will help expand and renovate the red panda habitat at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.

The Detroit Zoological Society says the Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest will provide a larger and more stimulating naturalistic environment for the animals. Three red pandas currently live at the zoo which is few miles north of Detroit.

The animals’ habitat will be expanded by about 4,000 square feet (372 square meters) to more than 14,000 square feet (1,300 square meters). It will feature a flowing stream, larger and more complex arboreal pathway, misting areas to cool the red pandas during the summer, additional land for exploration and a variety of new nesting places.

The project is expected to cost more than $700,000.