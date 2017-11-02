ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico and the New Mexico VA Health Care System will use a $3.1 million federal grant to study a new approach to use electrical stimulation as therapy for mild traumatic brain injuries.
The university’s announcement Thursday of the Defense Department’s grant says clinical trials with veterans and military service members will begin this winter.
The collaboration between the VA system and the UNM Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences is aimed at investigating whether electrical stimulation teamed with rehabilitation training can reduce symptoms from concussions and improve quality of life.
The study will involve 120 participants from the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque __ some with brain injuries and various symptoms and others without.
