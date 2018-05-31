PINE GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — The federal government has approved a grant to finish repairing a flood-damaged sewer system in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice’s office said the Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed approval Thursday for a nearly $37,000 grant requested by the town of Pine Grove in Wetzel County.

The grant follows a federal disaster declaration prompted by last summer’s flooding in the northern panhandle and north-central West Virginia.

Justice’s civil contingency fund will provide about $12,000. Pine Grove has already completed about one-fourth of the project.

The governor’s office said the work has included rebuilding and repairing grinders and controller units for dozens of individual property pump wells.