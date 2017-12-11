RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced that Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia will receive $300,000 in grant funding to provide transition assistance to coal industry-related businesses.

The funding will go to the Heart of Appalachia Collaborative Economic Transition Project, also known as The Heart Project.

The project will provide direct counseling, training, mentoring, business service plan development and other targeted technical assistance to approximately 58 coal industry-related businesses, retaining about 200 existing jobs in southwest Virginia. It’s also expected to create 10 new businesses and 30 new jobs.

Since 1982, the federally-funded Community Development Block Grant Program has been administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Nearly 300 non-metropolitan cities, counties and towns are eligible for the program in Virginia.