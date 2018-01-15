Share story

By
The Associated Press

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Police in a Kansas City suburb say a 27-year-old woman’s body was found inside a burning dumpster.

Grandview police identified the woman as Lynnette Williams. Her body was found Sunday inside a dumpster at the Arbors of Grandview apartments.

The dumpster had been set on fire.

Police said Monday a person of interest in the case is in custody.

