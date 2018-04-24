ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A central Minnesota man now faces first-degree murder charges in the killings of his grandparents, who had taken him into their home.

A Stearns County grand jury on Tuesday indicted 33-year-old Gregory Scheel on four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Wilbert Scheel and 80-year-old Gloria Scheel, of Paynesville. Their bodies were found last month along a road in nearby Kandiyohi County.

Scheel earlier was charged by complaint with second-degree murder in his grandparents’ deaths. A first-degree murder conviction carries a life sentence in Minnesota.

Scheel is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the indictment Wednesday. He remains jailed with bail set at $3 million with no conditions or $1.5 million with conditions.