Nation & World Grandfather of missing Georgia boy says the child’s remains were found at a desert compound in New Mexico Originally published August 9, 2018 at 10:28 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Grandfather of missing Georgia boy says the child’s remains were found at a desert compound in New Mexico. The Associated Press Next StoryCandidate ‘frustrated’ by fundraiser after shooting insults Previous StoryUS appeals court orders removal of widely used pesticide from market, says EPA ignored scientific studies about dangers