The grandfather of a 20-month-old girl faces charges of voluntary manslaughter and child abuse after the child was found dead in an apartment, police in Modesto, Calif., said.

A family member called police to report that the grandfather, who is the girl’s guardian, was receiving treatment at an out-of-area medical facility and the whereabouts of the child were unknown, the Modesto Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the Manchester Court Apartments on Tuesday to do a security check on the child. They found her body inside.

“The cause of death is still being determined at this time, but obvious signs of neglect were present,” the news release says.

Detectives with the MPD Special Victims Unit traveled to the Bakersfield medical facility where the grandfather, 42-year-old Bryan Hicks of Modesto, was being treated. They placed him under arrest and brought him back to Stanislaus County, where he was booked Wednesday evening. He remains in custody, with bail set at $150,000.

Because the investigation is ongoing, said MPD spokesperson Sharon Bear, detectives are not commenting on whether the child was alone in the apartment when found dead Tuesday, whether she is believed to have been alive when Hicks left, who called police, and the signs of neglect found in the apartment.

©2020 The Modesto Bee