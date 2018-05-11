SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A 76-year-old grandfather of 12 from Massachusetts has been sentenced to eight years in prison for viewing hundreds of sometimes violent child pornography images on the dark web.

Edward Dupont, of Holyoke, was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge who called the images a “horror show.”

The Republican newspaper reports that Dupont is among hundreds of defendants prosecuted after the FBI won a search warrant which allowed them to essentially take over a now defunct website and collect users’ IP addresses.

Dupont’s home was raided in 2015 by federal agents, who recovered child porn on Dupont’s computer as well as a manual entitled “How to Practice Child Love” in his home.

Dupont told the judge that what he did was “despicable” and he never abused a child himself.

