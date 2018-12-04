MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Spotting a mountain goat perched high on a cliff might thrill many visitors to a national park in Wyoming but park officials say the agile animals might need to go.
Grand Teton National Park officials say the park’s 100 or so mountain goats threaten a herd of about 80 bighorn sheep.
The bighorn sheep herd had as many as 125 animals just a few years ago. The goats are thriving but spread disease and compete with the bighorns for food.
Park officials announced Tuesday they’re taking public comment on a plan to kill or relocate the mountain goats, or send them to zoos.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- Nation to pause in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday
- 'Mission complete': Sully, Bush's service dog, stays at former president's side for one last journey
- Perversion of Justice: Even from jail, sex abuser manipulated the system. His victims were kept in the dark VIEW
Mountain goats and bighorn sheep are both native to the Rocky Mountain region. Grand Teton’s mountain goats descended from a population introduced outside the park decades ago.