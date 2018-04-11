CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A grand jury has refused to indict a North Carolina man in the death of his wife in South Carolina.

Media outlets reported a Charleston County grand jury refused Tuesday to indict 46-year-old Bob McCaffrey in the death of his wife Gayle. Her body has never been found.

McCaffrey was arrested March 27 in Dare County, North Carolina.

Gayle McCaffrey has not been seen since 2012. She was 36 when her husband reported her missing.

Prosecutor Scarlett Wilson said the grand jury’s rejection of an indictment shows the panels don’t simply “rubber stamp” the requests of police and prosecutors.

Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon said he is disappointed in the grand jury’s decision and will continue to try to find more evidence to bring charges against McCaffrey again.