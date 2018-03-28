OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say the discovery of a loaded handgun in a 5-year-old student’s backpack may result in criminal charges for any adult who put it there.
News outlets report an Oak Park Elementary teacher conducting a routine check of students’ backpacks Tuesday morning found the handgun, which had a safety lock.
Ocean Springs police Capt. William Jackson says authorities were told the gun was placed there while a guardian was running errands and forgotten.
Jackson says prosecutors will present the case to a grand jury, which could yield a possible criminal charge of possession of a firearm on school property. He didn’t identify anyone by name, and the gun remains in police possession.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
He says copies of all reports will be turned over to Child Protective Services.