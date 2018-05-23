SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A grand jury in Georgia has determined that the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man by police was justified because he pointed a BB pistol that looked like a real gun at officers.

Savannah police shot 20-year-old Ricky Boyd outside his home Jan. 23 while trying to arrest him on a murder charge. Boyd’s family insisted he was unarmed.

The grand jury reported Wednesday an officer’s body camera recorded Boyd removing his hands from the area of his pants pocket and taking “a shooter’s stance” as he points an object at officers. The grand jury said the object isn’t clear in the video.

Police testified they found the BB pistol next to Boyd.

The Boyd family’s lawyer, Will Claiborne, said in a statement “we are saddened but not surprised.”