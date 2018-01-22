PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County grand jury has cleared a U-Haul employee in the shooting death of a man who tried to rob the business at gunpoint earlier this month.
Portland police said 53-year-old Robert Porter brandished a handgun while demanding money at the U-Haul location on Southeast Powell Boulevard. Employee Tyson Pfau fired his handgun, striking Porter multiple times.
The grand jury decided Friday that no criminal prosecution was warranted. The 27-year-old employee is licensed to carry a concealed handgun.
Detectives believe Porter had robbed other Portland businesses before hitting U-Haul on Jan. 3.
