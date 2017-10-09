PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has decided a Polk County sheriff’s deputy’s actions were justified when he shot at a car during a chase.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2zacoEv ) that Deputy Martin Watson was cleared of wrongdoing on Monday.
Watson had attempted to pull over a car on Sept. 30 with 18-year-old Jeremy Johnson and 31-year-old Timothy George in it when a chase began.
Marion County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Kemmy said the chase ended in Northeast Salem, at which point a “confrontation” occurred and Watson fired twice at the car.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Former Seahawk John Moffitt: 'Women don't know football'
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle City Light has paid $7.8M to off-duty cops in ‘unusual relationship’
Neither Johnson, George nor Watson were injured.
Johnson is charged with first-degree attempted assault, attempted assault on a public safety officer and unlawful use of a weapon.
George is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com