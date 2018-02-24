DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says an off-duty police officer who shot and wounded a 17-year-old armed robbery suspect who pointed a gun at him in southwest Ohio won’t face criminal charges.

Montgomery County’s prosecutor said in a statement Friday that a grand jury heard testimony and evidence in the Feb. 5 shooting in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg and decided not to indict the officer.

Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. says the Miami Township officer saw the teen trying to carjack a group of people at gunpoint after the teen robbed a gas station. Heck says the officer identified himself and ordered the teen to drop a .45 caliber handgun.

Heck says the teen wouldn’t comply, and the officer shot the juvenile twice.

The juvenile is charged with several counts including aggravated robbery.