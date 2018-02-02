KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury has upheld the state’s determination that a man accused of shooting and wounding two police officers in Tennessee died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

District Attorney General Barry Staubus tells The Kingsport Times-News a Sullivan County grand jury on Wednesday supported the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s findings in the death of 58-year-old Hugh Kyle Hurd, and determined Kingsport police appropriately followed protocol.

Police went to Hurd’s home Nov. 9 following a complaint that he was threatening to harm himself and others. Hurd barricaded himself inside for more than two hours before exiting, firing at officers and retreating back inside. One of the patrol officers shot was struck by two shotgun blasts and underwent two surgeries, while the other officer was treated and released the same evening.

