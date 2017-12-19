TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A grand jury has recommended continuing the investigation into the death of a Florida State University fraternity pledge.
The Leon County grand jury on Tuesday issued a 17-page presentment order that says the investigation into the death of Andrew Coffey is not complete.
County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Flannagan said in testimony that the 20-year old Coffey died of alcohol poisoning and had a blood alcohol level of .447 at the time of the autopsy.
Coffey was a junior and a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi. He died Nov. 4 after he was found unresponsive after a party. Florida State quickly responded by indefinitely suspending its fraternities and sororities.
Four members of Phi Kappa Phi and 38 pledges appeared before the grand jury. University President John Thrasher, Vice President of Student Affairs Amy Hecht and Coffey’s mother, Sandy, also appeared.