BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho grand jury has indicted a man accused of killing a 3-year-old child and wounding eight others in a mass stabbing at an Idaho apartment complex.

Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts announced Wednesday a grand jury returned an indictment charging Timmy Kinner, 30, with one count of first-degree murder. The grand jury also indicted Kinner on eight counts of aggravated battery, one count of burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and a weapons enhancement.

Kinner is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of 3-year-old Ruya Kadir. He’s also charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery in connection with the June 30 attack that injured eight others.

Bennetts says her office is still deciding whether to pursue the death penalty.

Ada County’s Public Defender’s office, who is defending Kinner, said they do not comment on ongoing cases.