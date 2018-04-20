ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former University of New Mexico basketball staffer has been indicted on a charge of embezzling money by making unauthorized purchases on a university credit card.

KOB-TV reports Cody Hopkins is accused of embezzling more than $63,000 by altering or forging receipts in 2015 from multiple entities.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office says the indictment stems from a university audit conducted in 2015.

Hopkins is being represented by attorneys Jessica Hernandez and Paul Kennedy.

Hernandez says her client “looks forward to finally being able to defend against the allegations and vindicate himself in court.”

University officials declined to comment on the case.

