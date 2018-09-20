ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal grand jury indictment says an Alaska man physically took the cellphone away from a 10-year-old girl who was later found dead, and he lied to authorities when he said he found her phone on the ground.

The indictment charges Peter Wilson with making false statements as FBI and other law enforcement searched for Ashely Johnson-Barr in Kotzebue, Alaska. She went missing Sept. 6, and her remains were found Sept. 14 in rough tundra that could only be accessed by a four-wheeler or on foot.

No one else has been charged in connection with her death, which authorities say appears to a homicide. The investigation continues.

The indictment also alleges Wilson lied about knowing the girl and using a four-wheeler the day she disappeared.

He’ll be arraigned Friday.