CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee grand jury has indicted dozens of gang members on racketeering charges, including seven who are charged in five slayings.

Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston’s office said in a news release that 54 members of the Athens Park Bloods are named in the indictment returned this week. Nearly half were already in custody, and officers began arresting the remainder on Wednesday.

Three of those charged could face the death penalty in the 2016 death of Bianca Horton, who was killed to prevent her from testifying in another murder case. The person convicted in that case is named in this week’s indictment in the slaying of a 13-year-old.

Pinkston’s office says it’s the first time a Hamilton County street gang has been prosecuted as a criminal enterprise under the state’s RICO law.