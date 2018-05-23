LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury has found no wrongdoing in the August death of an inmate who collapsed while playing basketball.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the grand jury report says 35-year-old Lucius Turner died last year at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln as a result of an abnormal heartbeat due to heart disease.
A criminal investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol testified that Turner had just made a jump shot, high-fived another inmate, and then collapsed as he went to sit down.
Staff called 911, began CPR and used a defibrillator before medics took over. Turner was later pronounced dead.
Turner was serving a sentence of 40-55 years for robberies in Gage and Lancaster counties.
State law requires a grand jury investigation whenever someone dies in custody.
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com