By
The Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A police officer who authorities say fatally shot an armed man during a traffic stop in southwest Ohio won’t face criminal charges.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that a grand jury declined to indict the officer who shot 33-year-old Jason Hoops on August 27, 2017 in the Dayton suburb of Kettering.

Authorities said Officer Jonathon McCoy was conducting a traffic stop when he saw Hoops had a firearm. Dashcam video released later showed McCoy warning Hoops not to reach for a gun, before McCoy fired.

Heck says the Fairborn man refused the officer’s repeated orders to put his hands on the vehicle’s dash.

Heck says grand jurors heard testimony from 16 witnesses and found the officer’s actions “were not criminal under the circumstances.”

The Associated Press