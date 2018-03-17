SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Marion County Grand Jury has found a Salem police officer was justified in opening fire on a man last week.
The Statesman Review reports the jury made the finding Friday in the March 8 shooting of Zackary Pevey by Officer Jesse Rios.
Police had tried to contact Pevey inside his pickup truck because of arrest warrants.
Prosecutors say Pevey fled, hitting a patrol cruiser. Officers then found Pevey in a residential driveway.
Officers Chad Basaraba and Rios parked behind his truck, then got out. Prosecutors say Pevey reversed the truck toward Rios, who shot Pevey once.
Pevey was treated at a hospital and is being held without bail at Marion County Jail.
Jurors have indicted Pevey on charges of attempted assault, felony eluding a police officer, delivering heroin and other crimes.
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com