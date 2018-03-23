PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by two Portland police officers who shot a woman suspected of burglary earlier this month.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Officers Darrel Shaw and Joseph Webber exchanged gunfire with 26-year-old Sarah Michelle Brown who was wounded on her hand and leg.

The grand jury has indicted Brown on more than two dozen charges, including nine counts of attempted aggravated murder with a firearm, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon and five counts of menacing.

Brown’s court-appointed lawyer DeAnna M. Horne has told the court that Brown is unable to assist in her own defense due to mental illness. The lawyer has requested a hearing on the matter.

Police say officers encountered Brown while responding to a burglary call on March 8.

