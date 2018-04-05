MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has cleared a Medford officer who wounded a suspect at an apartment complex last week.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office says Officer Tim Pickens fired one shot, and it struck William Shelton Jr. in the upper chest. Shelton was treated a hospital and then booked into jail.

Police say Shelton had fired several shots from a rifle and pointed the weapon at officers.

The Mail Tribune reports the incident began when dispatchers received a call from a man saying that he and another person had been threatened by a man with a gun.

Shelton and police later had a standoff, and the D.A.’s office says Shelton warned authorities he would protect his wife and children and “complete the mission given him by God.”

Shelton faces charges of attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

___

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/