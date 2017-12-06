GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The Grand Junction Regional Airport board has hired a new director.

The Daily Sentinel reports the board voted 5-1 to hire Angela Padalecki at a salary of $160,000 a year.

As part of Padalecki’s contract, she will receive a longevity bonus of 14.25 percent, which could increase her salary to $180,280.

Padalecki currently serves as the director of airline affairs at the Denver International Airport.

Although Padalecki doesn’t have experience running an airport, airport board Chairman and Grand Junction Mayor Rick Taggart says her ability to deal with a range of interests such as general aviation, commercial airlines and regulators will be critical.

Padalecki said in a phone interview that her first priority when she enters the position in January will be to forge “partnerships within and outside the airport.”

