GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Grand Junction has banned fireworks sales within city limits.

The Daily Sentinel reports that the city implemented the ban at its meeting on Wednesday. Councilor Bennett Boeschenstein said it sends a message to the community that they have a fire danger.

The idea to enact the prevention measure comes in light of a countywide fire ban that goes into effect Friday.

Fireworks are not allowed under the Stage 1 fire restrictions imposed for all Mesa County land, but not federal land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Grand Junction estimates the sales ban will result in estimated losses to the city of $2,600 in sales taxes and an additional $2,675 on permit revenue from temporary fireworks vendors who typically set up stands as the Fourth of July holiday nears.

