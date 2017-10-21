GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Painting means so much more than a hobby to Tracy Claassen of Grand Island.

The Grand Island Independent reports that Claassen, who was licensed as a pastor in October 2016 and is a special education paraeducator for Grand Island Public Schools, has been doing prophetic art for about nine years. What that involves is Claassen praying and listening to God on what to paint and what colors to use, and then painting it.

The paintings often speak to certain people, as if they were specifically meant for them, because of a difficult situation they’re going through at the moment.

Every other Sunday at 10 a.m., Claassen and a team do prophetic art during the Abundant Life Christian Center church service. The art is another way of worshipping and ministering.

However, Claassen wasn’t always sure about prophetic art.

“I was at church at Abundant Life and I saw an easel in the church,” she said. “I felt God calling me to do this, and I’d never seen it before.”

Claassen said she took some time, about a year, before actually responding and doing prophetic art. She said she figured it out along the way, as she had never heard of it before. She attended a conference at Bethel in California, which she said helped her understand it more.

“I was the least of these,” Claassen said. “The arts have totally transformed my life.”

Now, she’s done prophetic art in several states and countries. She gives away her art that speaks to certain people, and Abundant Life also sells the paintings. The funds go back into the prophetic art ministry to purchase supplies, she said. Claassen also travels to teach other people how to do prophetic art, such as in Argentina at a school of ministry.

She said when teaching people how to do prophetic art, she helps people to focus on hearing God’s voice and to draw whatever they see in that.

“He wants to talk to us through our talents,” Claassen said.

Claassen described some of the experiences she’s had while doing prophetic art. She helps lead a team at Abundant Life that does prophetic art. For seven years she and a few others went to LifeLight, a Christian music festival that was held in South Dakota.

She and others were doing prophetic art for people at LifeLight, which involved praying for people. She said there was one little girl who someone painted a piece for and the artist prayed for her family and that the girl would have good dreams. Claassen said the girl later revealed to the artist the next year at the festival that she had been having bad nightmares before getting the prophetic art and that since then, she hasn’t had the bad dreams.

Claassen said she did a painting that was of a butterfly for one woman. The woman saw the painting and connected with it, pointing out that it looked like an angel coming out of water. It was very similar to a painting the woman’s mom had. Claassen said the woman told her she was having a hard time and was going through all of her mom’s things and photos.

Claassen said watching people have those types of connections and experiences with her art is special, especially when they’re able to keep that art piece and hang it on their wall.

“Every day they’re reminded of what God is saying to them,” she said. “I want to help pull out the gold in people. The goal is to bring light to how God sees them.”

Kids have the opportunity to learn prophetic art, too, at Abundant Life. Claassen said if there’s a fifth Sunday in the month, kids do prophetic art during worship time. She said she teaches others how to do it so they can use it as a ministry tool, too.

She went from being nervous and unsure about the endeavor of prophetic art to wanting to change the world through it. Over the years, she said she’s given away thousands of paintings and has paintings on display in seven countries. Claassen said she wants to use her talent to minister to and help others.

