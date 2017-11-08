GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Grand Forks residents have overwhelming approved a sales tax increase.
WDAZ-TV reports that unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show more than 5,000 people voted, and nearly three-fourths of them favored an increase.
The city sales tax will go from 1.75 percent to 2.25 percent. The additional money will help fund water and road projects.
Information from: WDAZ-TV, http://wdaz.com