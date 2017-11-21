GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Grand Forks police are looking for two men who robbed a pizza shop at gunpoint.

Authorities say the men entered the Little Caesars Pizza business shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, showed a handgun and made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

KNOX radio reports that none of the three employees in the building was hurt.

___

Information from: KNOX-AM, http://knoxradio.com