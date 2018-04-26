GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The Grand Canyon’s North Rim soon will be open for the season.
The lodge, campground, bookstore, gas station and other amenities at the more remote North Rim close for several months each year.
They’re set to reopen May 15.
The Grand Canyon says businesses on the Kaibab Plateau, from Jacob Lake to the park boundary, also will reopen then.
Visiting the Grand Canyon will be a little more costly starting June 1. The price is rising from $30 to $35 per vehicle for a seven-day pass.