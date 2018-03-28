GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park is revising some water restrictions before an expected busy Easter weekend.

Park officials said Wednesday that a decrease in water consumption this month by residents and visitors in the South Rim has led to water storage tanks meeting sustainable levels.

As a result, Level 3 water restrictions will be modified to permit park concessioners to wash dishes at certain dining establishments.

Eatery operators Delaware North Companies and Xanterra South Rim LLC can now phase out the use of disposable paper products.

Other restrictions will stay in place.

They include the temporary shutdown of Camper Services and sinks in public restrooms remaining shut off.

Drinking water will be available at the inner canyon locations Phantom Ranch and Indian Garden.