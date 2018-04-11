WASHINGTON — The White House has begun making public visitor logs for four agencies in the presidential complex after a watchdog group sued for access.

Public Citizen filed a suit in August saying the Trump administration was violating the Freedom of Information Act by refusing to release information about visitors to the agencies. The Trump administration and the group agreed to a settlement for the release of the information on Feb. 13.

The agencies posting visitor information this week are the Office of Management and Budget, the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Council on Environmental Quality. Logs for visitors to the Office of National Drug Control Policy are to be posted soon, according to the nonprofit group.

The agencies redacted the names of some visitors for privacy reasons.