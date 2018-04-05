BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The governors of Louisiana and Mississippi are praising President Donald Trump’s proposal to put more federal money into infrastructure.
But they say their rural states would be hard-pressed to pay a bigger share of the tab for projects paid by a combination of federal and state money.
Many highway projects are now paid 80 percent by the federal government and 20 percent by state or local governments. Trump’s proposal would flip that, with the federal government paying 20 percent.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and Republican Gov. Phil Bryant Mississippi wrote in The Advocate that requiring a larger share from state and local governments “will be difficult for most rural communities to provide.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
They praised Trump’s proposal to shorten the environmental permit process for highway and bridge construction.
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com