CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Science, technology, engineering and math programs at 84 schools and organizations across West Virginia are receiving funding through the Governor’s STEM Initiative.

Education and Arts Secretary Gayle Manchin announced the funding of more than $200,000. A news release from Manchin’s office said awards were granted to over 90 percent of counties that applied. Applications and recipients were increased from the summer cycle, when $112,000 was awarded to 46 organizations.

The STEM Initiative was established in 2015 to support enhancing STEM learning opportunities and hands-on learning activities for students. It has provided more than $1 million in education funding to 47 of West Virginia’s 55 counties.