LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill in La Grande that allocates $9 million for a new field house at Eastern Oregon University.

The La Grande Observer reports the field house will feature a six-lane track, and include space for outdoor sports teams to practice in winter. The facility will also be an integral part of the Physical Activity and Health Degree program and be open to the public.

University president Tom Insko thanked the governor Saturday for getting the project funded during the short legislative session.

___

Information from: The (La Grande) Observer, http://www.lagrandeobserver.com/