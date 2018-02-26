PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s proposal to extend an expiring law that governs the use of lakes on private land for recreation is headed to the full state House.
The House State Affairs Committee voted Monday to approve the plan, which has already passed through the Senate. It would move the law’s June sunset to 2021.
The law restored access to nearly 30 specific lakes for public recreation after a 2017 state Supreme Court decision hampered that access.
It also said that lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys saying an area is closed.
Supporters say the law should be given more time to work.