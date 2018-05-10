BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has signed an emergency order loosening driving restrictions for truckers who haul anhydrous ammonia fertilizer.

North Dakota farmers are facing a shortage of fertilizer. That’s due to significant late-season snowfall in other parts of the Upper Midwest, which has delayed and shortened the spring planting season across the region.

Commercial truck drivers are having to move more fertilizer in a shorter time frame, so state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring asked Burgum to loosen hours-of-service restrictions. The emergency order will remain in effect through the end of the month.

Distributors tell The Bismarck Tribune that at the Dakota Gasification Company urea plant near Beulah, the wait for fertilizer has spanned as much as five hours. The plant has opened a second loading bay.

