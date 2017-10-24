AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott is betting that the Houston Astros will beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The Republican is promising to send California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown a six-pack of Houston-brewed beer and Texas barbeque if the Dodgers prevail.

Abbott’s office says Brown is offering “a selection of wine from wineries in Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino regions” impacted by wildfires if the Astros win. Abbott also plans to make a donation to California wildfire recovery efforts, win or lose.

In a statement, Abbott said “our two states are united by America’s pastime.”

Brown said: “While we don’t expect to have to send any vino to Texas, we hope travelers from all over the world – yes, even the Lone Star State – will continue to visit California.”