PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s Democratic governor released a new campaign ad the day after winning the primary that shows the wrong city while criticizing her Republican opponent.

The ad , posted online Thursday, says Cranston is a distressed community, while showing storefronts in Providence’s Silver Lake section near Cranston.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and Republican Cranston Mayor Allan Fung won Wednesday, setting up a rematch of 2014’s election, won by Raimondo.

The ad also criticizes Fung’s ads, saying: “Allan, be real.”

The Raimondo campaign says it’s reviewing the ad but stands by its message.

Fung’s campaign called Raimondo’s administration and campaign “completely incompetent.”

Raimondo and Fung have made missteps with ads before.

The state earned the nickname “Rhode Iceland” after a 2016 tourism campaign included a scene from Iceland.

Fung was criticized for filming a 2014 ad in Ohio.