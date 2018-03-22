ATLANTA (AP) — The final piece of Gov. Nathan Deal’s years-long criminal justice overhaul is expected to see a vote in the Georgia House early next week, after passing through committee.

The proposal, passed by the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee Thursday, would give judges more leeway in forgoing cash bail for low-income offenders and more opportunities to impose community service rather than fines.

The proposal also enhances penalties for certain crimes involving firearms.

The bill was altered since it passed the Senate last month in order to strike a compromise between the House committee and the Deal administration.

Among the changes, the latest version would mandate fingerprinting for four specific misdemeanor violations including shoplifting and possession of marijuana before an officer could issue a citation and release someone.