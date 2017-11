TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The governor’s Christmas tree is arriving next week at Cedar Crest on a horse-drawn coach.

The arrival is planned for 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The event is used to promote Kansas Christmas tree farms.

The French architecture estate that is home to the governor is the focal point of a 244-acre estate overlooking the Kansas River. The recently renovated estate features several ponds, gardens and hiking trails.