PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An attorney for Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s campaign is demanding that Oregon TV stations stop airing an attack ad, claiming it’s illegal under state law because it’s making false statements.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that a letter from attorney Harry Wilson was sent to stations Monday, saying the recent ad by the group Priority Oregon “contains numerous false statements of fact.”

The group’s ad depicts a woman reading a bedtime story to her children about Oregon under Brown’s leadership. At the end of the story, the woman says, “you can sell drugs while running a day care.”

Wilson in the letter says that statement is untrue and cites the state administrative rules that prohibit such action.

Republican State Rep. Knute Buehler is challenging Brown for the governor’s office.

___

Information from: KOPB-FM, http://news.opb.org