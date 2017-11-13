IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds’ campaign is taking steps to distance itself from a couple of Iowa executive branch officials who worked as foreign agents for Saudi Arabia.

Reynolds campaign manager Phil Valenziano said Monday that Kim and Connie Schmett have been removed as volunteer co-chairs for Polk County.

He says the campaign has donated the couple’s $100 contribution to Tunnel to Towers, a charity that supports victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Reynolds has called for an ethics board to review whether the Schmetts broke any laws with their work opposing a new law allowing victims of the attacks to sue Saudi Arabia for allegedly sponsoring terrorism. Their consulting firm received $101,500 as part of the Saudi-funded campaign.

Kim Schmett is chairman of the Employment Appeal Board. Connie Schmett is on the Health Facilities Council.