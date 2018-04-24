PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is attempting to maintain free and open internet in Rhode Island.

Raimondo has signed an executive order Tuesday protecting net neutrality in the state one day after the Federal Communications Commission rescinded federal regulations.

The order requires state contracted internet service providers to commit to principles of previously defined net neutrality regulations, like not blocking applications or websites, and not slowing down access to the web for customers.

The General Assembly is considering legislation to make these consumer protections permanent. Raimondo says she intends to sign the bills if they pass, calling open internet “essential to our democracy.”