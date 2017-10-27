COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor says a sheriff who admitted having sex with a woman he hired to be his assistant should resign.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday on Twitter that he thinks Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis’ leadership has been compromised by his admission.

McMaster has no power to remove Lewis from office unless he is charged with a crime — and no one else can fire him either. South Carolina law only allows voters to get rid of a sheriff every four years.

Lewis has said he has no plans to resign. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating Lewis’ relationship with the assistant, who has sued the sheriff saying she was drugged and he had sex with her without her consent.

Lewis says the sex was consensual.