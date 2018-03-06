COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is asking for all of a state-owned utility’s contracts with lobbyists and all of their emails for more than a year in the wake of a pair of nuclear reactors which were never built.

McMaster sent a letter to Santee Cooper on Tuesday asking for the information from the start of 2017.

Santee Cooper was the minority partner with SCANA Corp. for building two nuclear reactors. The utilities abandoned construction last summer after nearly a decade of planning and work.

McMaster is trying to sell Santee Cooper after the utility fell $4 billion in debt.

Santee Cooper spokeswoman Mollie Gore says the utility is gathering information. Gore says the utility asked its four lobbyists currently in Columbia not to advocate for or against the sale.