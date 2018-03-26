AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor wants the state to direct nearly $1 million to keep attorneys in the Department of Health and Human Services.
Gov. Paul LePage’s support of a bill came under scrutiny Monday from Democrats, including Attorney General Janet Mills, who questions the rationale for such positions.
Lawmakers cut attorneys in the department in the two-year, $7.1 billion passed last summer. Republican Rep. Paul Chace says his bill addresses eight legal services providers whose positions end soon.
Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Michael Mahar says the positions aren’t meant to replace work done by Mills’ office, but says her office can’t provide needed legal services.
The proposal asks for about $647,000 from Maine’s general fund and several hundreds of thousands of dollars from other funds.